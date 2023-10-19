NOAA Releases their 2023-2024 Winter Weather Outlook

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its winter outlook on Thursday for the 2023-2024 season. It favors above-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation for eastern Iowa from December through February.

“These outlooks provide critical guidance on the upcoming season for many industries and sectors of our economy, from energy producers to commodities markets to agricultural interests to tourism,” said Sarah Kapnick, Ph.D., NOAA chief scientist. “With a strengthening El Nino and more potential climate extremes in an already record-breaking year, we’re lucky to have scientists like those at the Climate Prediction Center helping to build a Weather and Climate-Ready Nation by providing critical operational seasonal climate predictions.”

Climatologists sift through historical data and look at big-picture scenarios like teleconnections when making these outlooks. One of these such teleconnections is if we are in an El Nino or La Nina

We are in an El Nino this year and it is expected to play a large role in our upcoming winter’s weather. Temperatures in El Nino winters tend to be warmer than normal across the northern US from the Plains to the Pacific Northwest as compared to a neutral or La Nina year. Wetter than neutral or La Nina conditions tend to be seen across the southern US while drier than neutral or La Nina conditions tend to be seen in the Ohio Valley down to the Gulf States. In Iowa specifically, temperatures tend to be warmer and precipitation tends to be near normal or slightly wetter in El Nino years as compared to neutral or La Nina years. In strong El Nino years, significant wetter or warmer signals have been historically observed in Iowa.

A typical El Nino pattern favors warmer than normal temperatures from Iowa up to the Pacific Northwest. Wetter than normal conditions are favored across the southern US. (KCRG)

When taking typical El Nino conditions into account for the upcoming winter, NOAA forecasters are favoring eastern Iowa for slightly warmer than average temperatures during December 2023 through February 2024, tracking with a typical El Nino pattern. Precipitation-wise, the Great Lakes region and far northern US are favored for below-normal precipitation while a large chuck on the southern US is favored for above-average precipitation. Iowa falls in the middle of these and signals suggest equal chances of above or below-average precipitation this winter. This also tracks with a typical El Nino pattern as strong precipitation signals aren’t often seen in the midwest.

NOAA's Winter Weather outlook favors warmer than normal conditions across Iowa this winter. (KCRG)

NOAA's Winter Weather outlook is suggesting equal chances of above or below average precipitation this winter. Wetter than normal conditions are favored to our south while drier than normal conditions are favored further northwest. (KCRG)

Data suggests this El Nino has a high likelihood of being strong (75-85% chance). It has about a 30% chance to rival the historically strong El Nino years of 1997-1998 or 2015-2016. El Nino is likely to persist at least into Spring. On occasion, we can get two or even three El Nino winters in a row.

It is important to keep in mind that NOAA’s long-term and seasonal outlooks provide indications of how likely temperatures or precipitation will be above, near, or below average. These outlooks do not provide exact seasonal temperatures or rain/snow amounts as these at often no discernable over a week or so in advance. Signals for warmer-than-normal temperatures do not mean that the entire winter will be hot. Rather, it is an overall indication that the seasonal average may be a few degrees above what is typical. Cool days and cold snaps are still expected.

You can find NOAA’s entire Winter Weather Outlook here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.