New poll finds Biden, Trump in dead heat among likely voters

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Likely voters are not sold on either President Joe Biden nor former President Donald Trump, according to the latest Grinnell College National Poll.

The poll found both Biden and Trump would attract 40 percent of likely voters, with 18 percent saying they’d vote for someone else.

The vote splits along partisan lines. The all important Independent vote is split, but slightly leans in favor of Trump at 35 percent, to Biden’s 32 percent. Thirty percent of Independents said they’d vote for someone else.

“We find President Biden and former President Trump are tied in a prospective 2024 race, but many voters aren’t yet sold on either candidate,” said Peter Hanson, Ph.D., director of the Grinnell College National Poll. “Nearly one in five likely voters say they will vote for someone else. The size of this undecided group and its unpredictability adds a lot of uncertainty to the election outlook.”

The poll also showed a majority of likely voters disapprove of the job Biden has done as president, with 53 percent disapproving, to 38 percent who approve.

The majority disapproved of Biden’s handling of key issues like the economy and the southern border.

Sixty percent of respondents said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of the southern border, compared to 32 percent who approve and eight percent who are unsure.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, 36 percent approve, and five percent are not sure.

A majority of respondents also think American democracy is under a major threat.

The poll asked respondents if they thought American democracy is under a major threat, minor threat, or no threat, or if they were not sure.

The majority of Republicans (64 percent), Democrats (56 percent) and Independents (51 percent) agree American democracy is under a major threat. Twenty-seven percent of Republicans and 31 percent of both Democrats and Independents said it’s under minor threat.

While the poll found Republicans are still more likely to say democracy is under threat, the percentage of Democrats who now agree with the statement has risen sharply.

“The upward shift among Democrats is just short of seismic,” said Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer. “Now a majority say American democracy is under major threat—a 21 point change.”

