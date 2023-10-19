Marion’s Dabroski, Western Dubuque’s Nauman, win in cross country state qualifying meet

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Addison Dobroski of Marion didn’t run cross country as a freshman - but in sophomore year she’s been excelling, winning the 3A state qualifier at Solon in 19:18.

“I could just hear the breathing behind me and I was just like ‘I don’t wanna hear the breathing anymore’ so I kept going,” she said. “I don’t like to hear people right behind me.”

Quentin Nauman of Western Dubuque breezed passed the competition, running in 15:57.

He gave a big hug to members of his family afterward.

“I was just happy to see them,” he said. “After a race you just feel pain, but then you see your family it makes your day.”

The state cross country championships are in Fort Dodge on October 27th and 28th.

