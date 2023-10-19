Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office employee on leave amid hayride crash investigation

KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - The Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office said one of its employees is on administrative leave as it investigates a hayride crash that injured multiple children.

The employee was off-duty during the ride on Saturday night near What Cheer.

It’s not clear how the sheriff’s office employee was involved.

Parents of seventh grade students organized the ride. It was not a school sponsored event.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is mostly complete. It referred the investigation to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.