Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office employee on leave amid hayride crash investigation

The Keokuk County Sheriff's Office said one of its employees is on administrative leave as it investigates a hayride crash that injured multiple children.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Keokuk County Sheriff's Office said one of its employees is on administrative leave as it investigates a hayride crash that injured multiple children.

The employee was off-duty during the ride on Saturday night near What Cheer.

It’s not clear how the sheriff’s office employee was involved.

Parents of seventh grade students organized the ride. It was not a school sponsored event.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is mostly complete. It referred the investigation to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.

