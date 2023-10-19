Iowa women’s wrestling prepares for high expectations in inaugural season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa women’s wrestling team will begin their inaugural season next month. As the first NCAA Division I Power Five school to start a women’s program, in a state that’s considered a wrestling mecca, there are also high expectations.

Kylie Welker from Franksville, Wisconsin, signed her national letter of intent to wrestle for the University of Iowa in February. The 2023 U20 Pan American champion said it was a privilege to be the first to commit to the Hawkeyes.

“As soon as a I signed, literally I got a call from Sports Illustrated which was huge,” Welker explained. Not only was it an honor to become the first, but also there were a lot of opportunities that followed being the first. I felt like it really set a standard and expectation for this team.”

Their roster now stands at 28 wrestlers ahead of their first season which includes 13 different competitions. Head coach Clarissa Chun said it was difficult to narrow down who to recruit.

“There are so many great women across the country. They’re very ambitious, whether in the classroom or on the wrestling mat. This is why more Division I programs should start a women’s wrestling program at their institution,” Chun said.

Chun was hired as the program’s first coach in November of 2021. As the first Power Five program, she knows a lot of eyes are on Iowa.

“I feel like it’s partly my why, you know, is to help grow the sport of women’s wrestling. It’s every reason why we as a coaching staff, as a program, institution, university, why we need to do it right,” Chun added.

Not only do the Iowa women bring a lot of talent to their roster, but they also understand the expectations that come with wearing the Tigerhawk. Iowa wrestling fans have watched the men capture 24 national championships.

“The reality is every opposing team is going to want to take down a Hawkeye. No different than the men’s wrestling program. You’re either for Iowa or not,” Chun said.

Wrestling at a Division I college has been a dream for many of these women, but getting to wear the black and gold is extra special for the three Iowa natives.

“I am just so blessed. I love this opportunity and I can’t wait to wrestle here and show everything that I’ve got,” freshman Lilly Luft said.

“Honestly, it wasn’t a dream because I never even thought it would be possible, so it’s beyond on a dream if there’s even a word for that. It’s definitely a dream and I don’t take any of it for granted,” sophomore Ella Schmit said.

Felicity Taylor even decided to transfer for her fifth-year.

“Growing up as a Hawkeye, I’d always wanted to come,” she said. “When they made the decision to start the program, I was so torn, but then everything ended up working out how it should,” Taylor said.

They were all trailblazers that helped get the Iowa girls state wrestling tournament sanctioned.

“I went to the state tournament last year and I was crying because I was just so happy that these girls get the opportunity to go out for the sport and not be scared to have to wrestle the guys,” Taylor said.

They plan to pave a path for more women at the collegiate level.

“It’s a moment that thousands and millions of girls across the world have waited for a moment like this,” Chun said.

