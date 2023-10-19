Iowa City moves ahead with zoning changes, would make ‘accessory units’ more available

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City is moving forward with re-zoning changes that officials say will increase density and flexibility in the housing market.

The proposed amendments to the city’s code encourage the development of accessory apartments, also known as in-law suites.

Tuesday night, there was a motion to put a public hearing about these changes on the schedule. Ahead of that public hearing, council chambers were packed with people wanting to share their opinions about the proposal.

“Whatever I can do to support the Goosetown and to stop this would be great,” said Andy Barnett. “This is about keeping the structure of what Goosetown really is.”

Some of the proposed changes for accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, include:

They can exist along with more kinds of homes, including duplexes

They are allowed in all residential zones

No off-street parking is required to go along with them

While there were those opposed, many others spoke in support of the changes, including a group with the community organization Escucha Mi Voz.

One woman spoke through a translator.

“Immigrants and refugees, we would like the opportunity to find an accessible place to live that’s dignified,” she said.

After everyone spoke, it was the City Council’s turn. Council member John Thomas shared concerns these changes didn’t do enough to support income-restricted housing, specifically or low-income families.

“I would argue that this proposal is inconsistent with the 2008 Central District’s plan—goals of promoting housing affordability and neighborhood stability,”

Other City Council members said the need for change was urgent, and that the code changes, while important, were also relatively minor.

“There does come a time when you have to fish or cut bait. I think it’s time to move forward on this,” said Council member Shawn Harmsen.

“It’s not going to solve everything, but I do believe it’s not going to turn the Northside to hell in a hand basket,” said Council member Megan Alter.

The date for the public hearing is set for Nov. 6.

