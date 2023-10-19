Garrison’s Haunted returns for 25th season

GARRISON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Garrison Fire Department’s annual haunted house returns this Friday, October 21st for its 25th season.

The haunted house is the fire department’s biggest fundraiser, welcoming hundreds of people into town and raising around $15,000 each year.

Shawn Fisher is a member of the volunteer department, and says the annual tradition is a labor of love that brings the entire community together. “Everything in here was either, we built stuff, donated, we don’t really do too many animatronics.... This is all manned by people. So firemen and their wives, their family, their kids, friends, everything,” says Fisher. “Seeing and hearing all the the laughs, the screams, the cries. That’s the best.”

The cost of entry to the haunted house is $10. It will be open October 21and 22, as well as the next weekend on October 27 and 28, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It’s located at 103 S Birch Ave, Garrison, IA. You can find more information about Garrison’s Haunted here.

