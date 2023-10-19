Gabby Marshall, Herky surprise Coralville elementary students with $10k donation from Casey’s

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, students at Coralville Central Elementary School got a surprise when Iowa women’s basketball guard Gabbie Marshall and Iowa mascot ‘Herky’ showed up at their assembly.

Their visit is part of a $10,000 donation Casey’s is making to the school to upgrade its soccer goals and field. Officials say the donation is also going toward installing sensory equipment indoors and outdoors.

Casey’s also surprised the school with breakfast pizza.

Marshall says it was a fun opportunity to connect with the community.

“Getting to do things like this and getting to be first-hand with the kids and just hang out with them. I mean, they see us on TV all the time and in the stands. It’s great to be able to actually be here in person.“

