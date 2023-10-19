Former Hawkeye Bryan Bulaga named to ANF Wall of Honor

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, former University of Iowa lineman Bryan Bulaga will be inducted as the 11th Hawkeye on the America Needs Farmers (ANF) Wall of Honor.

“The men who are on that were great men and great players. To be included with this small group means a lot. I am very honored,”

In 2007 Bryan Bulaga arrived on the Iowa campus as a highly recruited lineman from the Chicago suburbs. He credits Coach Ferentz with the decision to join the program.

“He is an offensive line guy through and through. That is his bread and butter. So I got to spend tons of time with him on the practice field. Sometimes that was tougher than what people might think it would be. he will put you through the wringer a little bit.”

Bryan had many memorable moments in the black and gold, including an impressive win over Georgia Tech in the Orange Bowl. But he cites a game against Illinois in his first year as the one that really sticks out.

“I remember it like it was yesterday. it was a close game. Ugly game. They were highly ranked and we were not playing well at the time, but as a first start to go up against the number one or two team in the country, is something that stood out.”

Bryan was named the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year in his final season at Iowa, and he was a first-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers - helping them win the Super Bowl. It’s easy to believe it when he says coming back to Iowa City is like coming home.

“I grew up here. I came in as a kid and it felt like I left a man...”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.