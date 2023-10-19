Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Decreasing Clouds Overnight paves the way for plenty of sunshine for Friday

This weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice with plenty of sunshine. Highs will stay in the 60s.
By Erik Dean
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After staying mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs staying in the 50s & 60, we will finally get a break in the cloud cover as we head into the overnight hours and into the day on Friday. This will pave the way for an overall nice start to the weekend with highs in the 60s & even 70s.

The stretch of nice weather will continue as we head into the weekend. The only difference is it will be a couple of degrees cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s which is still above normal for this time of year. Our average high is 60 degrees.

For Monday, we will stay nice, but that is the only nice day of next week as rain chances pick up Tuesday through Friday.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s - low 70s, we will go into the mid-60s for Wednesday and upper 50s - low 60s for Thursday.

By next Friday, we will turn down the temperature yet again with highs in the upper 40s - low 50s.

Enjoy your evening.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Iowa City
Two Iowa City teens charged with Homicide by Vehicle for fatal May crash
For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal
Ricco Thigpen
Work release escape: Ricco Thigpen
Witnesses are describing what they call a "horrific scene" after a hay ride crash hurt several...
Witnesses recall ‘horrific scene’ when hayride crashed injuring multiple children in Keokuk County
The Keokuk County Sheriff's Office said one of its employees is on administrative leave as it...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office employee on leave amid hayride crash investigation

Latest News

Highs on Friday will be in the mid-60s
Your First Alert Forecast
A few sprinkles are possible this afternoon, followed up by clearer skies tonight.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson looks at the new winter outlook from the...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday midday, October 19
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson looks at a nice end to the work and school...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday morning, October 19