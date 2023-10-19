College Community School District holding info session on upcoming bond vote

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday evening, people in the College Community School District will have the opportunity to learn more about an upcoming school bond referendum.

The bond, if passed, would support the district adding a pool/recreation complex to the campus as well as enhance other athletic facilities. Additionally, the YMCA would operate the district-owned pool. The district says this gives the “benefit of providing full-service, year-round, multi-generational wellness facilities to a community that has supported our schools.”

Officials say that the pool would go along 76th Avenue southwest across from Prairie Heights Elementary.

District leaders say that the project would be able to be completed without increasing taxes.

The vote on the bond will take place on November 7th. More information on the bond referendum can be found here.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. A link to the meeting can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.