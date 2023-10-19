Cedar Rapids man charged with sexually assaulting woman on street

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on an Iowa City street.

On October 7th, 2023, at approximately 1:44 am officials say a victim was walking in the 500 block of E College St when she was approached by a stranger who asked her to join him inside a nearby bar.

When the victim refused, the suspect pulled her towards the building. The victim tried to scream for help, at which time the suspect shouted expletives at her and began strangling her with both hands until she struggled to breathe. Investigators say the suspect then removed the victim’s clothes and sexually assaulted her.

Video surveillance in the area showed a subject matching the physical description of the suspect given to police by the victim.

DNA from the victim’s clothing was sent to the DCI Lab for testing. Officials matched the DNA to 25-year-old Anthony Cotner Jr. of Cedar Rapids. Officials confirmed he was near the scene at the time of the assault.

When interviewed by police, Cotner Jr. had no explanation for why his DNA would be found on the victim’s clothes.

He was charged with one count of Second-Degree Sexual Abuse.

Officials urge people to remain vigilant and exercise caution when walking, particularly at night. Some safety tips include:

Whenever possible, walk home at night in pairs or groups.

Stick to well-lit and heavily traveled streets.

If walking alone, try to avoid distractions such as talking on your phone. Have your phone in your hand or easily accessible with 911 on speed dial. Know your location - street names, intersections, or nearby businesses - to give directions in an emergency.

Consider using a service, such as the University of Iowa’s Nite Ride.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.