Breezy and somewhat cloudy as storm system moves away

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ll be dealing with some typical fall-like conditions around eastern Iowa today as a storm system moves away from us.

An isolated sprinkle or light shower is still possible today, especially during the morning hours. The impact from any of this activity is likely to be fairly low, as the best chance for widespread rainfall has moved to our east. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies generally, with some clouds and some clearer skies. Temperatures should reach the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Things should clear out even more tonight, with lighter winds. This will work toward a cooler start for the day on Friday, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s likely. Ample sunshine should allow highs to push back into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon, making for a very pleasant fall afternoon. Conditions for high school football games on Friday should be much better than the rainy and cool weather most dealt with last week.

A cold front moves through late Friday evening or early Saturday morning, shifting winds from a southerly direction to the northwest. They will pick up in speed, too, with 20 to 30 mph winds likely and some higher gusts. These windier conditions stick around through a good portion of Saturday, gradually diminishing again by later in the day Saturday into Sunday. The front will also keep us a little cooler for the weekend, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on both days.

The following work and school week starts off with dry weather and decent temperatures in the low 60s on Monday. The next storm system approaches the area later on Tuesday, with warm air drawing up into the region ahead of it. This pushes our highs into the upper 60s and low 70s before a risk for showers and storms appears later in the day.

Chances for additional rain and a few storms continue over the next few days as the overall weather pattern turns somewhat more favorable for active weather. Since this time period is still several days away, certainty about the amount of rain or where exactly it will take place is still pretty low. However, if all the ingredients line up just right, we could wind up with a fairly substantial amount of rain in the area in total (think similar to late last week). We’ll be watching to refine the details as we get closer to this time range, so check back for additional updates.

With this pattern change, we’ll also trend toward cooler highs with temperatures only in the 50s and 60s once again by the end of the 9-day forecast.

