84-year-old Robert Blong of Manchester walks “around the world” twice

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Every day - 365 days a year - you’ll find 84-year old Robert Blong walking around country roads.

It all in 1997 when he was trying to quit smoking.

“I smoked for 36 years and in 1993 I quit smoking. I needed to do something because I started to gain some weight,” Blong said,

He says it’s all therapy.

“It became more than just walking,” he said. “It became physical, mental and spiritual. I got addicted to it.”

It’s better to be addicted to walking than smoking. Once Blong started, he couldn’t stop.

“I keep track of my miles by documenting each day. Now I’m at 47,800 (miles), excluding what I did this year.”

That’s the equivalent of walking around the world twice. He expects to hit 50,000 miles in late November.

“I am really in awe of the fact that somebody has longevity, and the perseverance to keep doing it day after day after day when there is no return and there is no reward,” said Blong’s daughter Annie Marie. “25 years is a long time to continue to do that same thing over and over.”

“I feel fortunate that I’m able to do it,” Blong said. “Most people my age aren’t able to a lot of them have canes. I am able to do it that is why I continue.”

He averages about six or seven miles a day and he looks forward to walking each day.

Blong isn’t stopping at two times around the world. He plans on walking for -

“As long as I live.”

“I don’t want to be in a wheelchair,” Blong said. “I‘ve seen too many people that have to carry a cane around. Most people that smoke for 36 years you consider your life over. I rebuilt my life.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.