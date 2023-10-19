Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine died Tuesday morning after a farm equipment accident at his home.

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.

They said 74-year-old Michael Evans died at the scene.

He was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Iowa City
Two Iowa City teens charged with Homicide by Vehicle for fatal May crash
For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal
Ricco Thigpen
Work release escape: Ricco Thigpen
Witnesses are describing what they call a "horrific scene" after a hay ride crash hurt several...
Witnesses recall ‘horrific scene’ when hayride crashed injuring multiple children in Keokuk County
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make multiple stops in Iowa this holiday season

Latest News

GRAPHIC: War's grim effects are captured on video. (CNN/Palestinian Red Crescent/Israel Defense...
GRAPHIC: Biden to address US on heels of wartime visit
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer
Demonstrators, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, are...
More than 300 arrested in Capitol Hill demonstration urging Israel-Hamas war cease-fire
Sophomore Chris Adamson has been blind since third grade, but he is getting the chance to play...
Blind student gets chance to play on high school football team