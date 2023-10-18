Work release escape: Ricco Thigpen

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are searching for a man convicted of Robbery in the First Degree after he failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Center as required on Tuesday.

44-year-old Ricco Fountain Thigpen was admitted to the work release facility on September 15th, 2023. He is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 197 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

