Work release escape: Ricco Thigpen

Ricco Thigpen
Ricco Thigpen(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are searching for a man convicted of Robbery in the First Degree after he failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Center as required on Tuesday.

44-year-old Ricco Fountain Thigpen was admitted to the work release facility on September 15th, 2023. He is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 197 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

