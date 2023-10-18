Witnesses recall ‘horrific scene’ when hayride crashed injuring multiple children in Keokuk County

KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - Witnesses are describing what they call a “horrific scene” after a hay ride crash hurt several middle school students in Keokuk County on Saturday night.

The ride was supposed to be a part of a fun night for some Sigourney seventh-grade students just outside of What Cheer.

Some adults organized the event. It was not a school sanctioned event.

Collin MacCready, one of the volunteers at the event, said he helped a seventh grade girl he thought was seriously injured.

“I held her head to make sure she didn’t move her head,” he said. “To make sure she didn’t have any neck or back or spinal injuries.”

MacCready and another witness say the driver of the hayride left after the crash.

Another parent said a tracking app she has for her son shows the ride was going too fast, at speeds up to 25 mph.

The Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating.

