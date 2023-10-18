Urbandale city leaders greenlight Iowa’s first Urban Coyote Management Plan

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - The city of Urbandale among the communities across the nation seeing an uptick in coyote sightings.

Now city leaders, along with the DNR, are greenlighting Iowa’s first urban coyote management plan.

The plan involves educating the community about coyotes.

The DNR said they are attracted to bird or pet food left outside the home.

Another part is making sure people know what steps the city will take if they report a coyote problem.

The city will post signage and send out information if there are increased sightings.

In some cases, steps will be taken to remove coyotes.

People in Urbandale said this is needed now.

“I think this program is definitely proactive and that’s a measure they should’ve taken a couple years ago,” said Dustie Brown, who lives in a Northeast Urbandale Neighborhood.

People say several dogs have been killed by coyotes in the last few years.

They hope this plan will help everyone, including pets, stay safe.

