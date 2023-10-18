Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Urbandale city leaders greenlight Iowa’s first Urban Coyote Management Plan

The city of Urbandale is joining communities across the nation seeing an uptick in coyote sightings.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - The city of Urbandale among the communities across the nation seeing an uptick in coyote sightings.

Now city leaders, along with the DNR, are greenlighting Iowa’s first urban coyote management plan.

The plan involves educating the community about coyotes.

The DNR said they are attracted to bird or pet food left outside the home.

Another part is making sure people know what steps the city will take if they report a coyote problem.

The city will post signage and send out information if there are increased sightings.

In some cases, steps will be taken to remove coyotes.

People in Urbandale said this is needed now.

“I think this program is definitely proactive and that’s a measure they should’ve taken a couple years ago,” said Dustie Brown, who lives in a Northeast Urbandale Neighborhood.

People say several dogs have been killed by coyotes in the last few years.

They hope this plan will help everyone, including pets, stay safe.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Shaw will be arraigned on charges of First Degree Murder, Solicitation to Commit Murder...
Leader of eastern Iowa drug operation charged for allegedly paying for murder of Chris Bagley
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make multiple stops in Iowa this holiday season
(L to R) Michael Ware, Tamula Ware, Timothy Brandenberg
Officials asking for public’s help in missing juvenile investigation
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
Police respond after woman shot in leg in Cedar Rapids
Iowa tight end Erick All is attended to by trainers during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All to miss remainder of season

Latest News

A 4-H club in Eastern Iowa is teaching the importance of service.
Marengo 4-H program gives back to farmers
Witnesses are describing what they call a “horrific scene” after a hay ride crash hurt several...
Witnesses recall ‘horrific scene’ when hayride crashed injuring multiple children in Keokuk County
A 4-H club in Eastern Iowa is teaching the importance of service.
Marengo 4-H Club teaches students from five districts about giving back
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return this holiday season with multiple stops in Iowa.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make multiple stops in Iowa this holiday season