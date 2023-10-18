Univ. of Northern Iowa sorority uses TikTok to raise money for a cause

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A University of Northern Iowa sorority chapter had a video go viral on the social media platform TikTok.

By gaining millions of views, the sisters have been able to raise more awareness about giving back to the community. So far, the sorority has fundraised more than $2,600.

”It just blew up. We’re now at seven million views and a million likes-- which is crazy,” said Emily Jenkins, member of Alpha Zi Delta.

The members of Alpha Zi Delta are active on social media, but they never expected one of their posts to go viral. The video was about breaking the stereotypes around college sororities.

”I think sometimes the stereotype is like the drama and all this other stuff and finding a community that supports everybody is just super important to kind of promote and just be real with everybody,” Jenkins said.

Nationwide companies like Tootsie Roll took notice as well, pushing the sister’s reach even further. With such a wide reach, the members have been able to spread more awareness about something that matters the most to them.

”We work with the Cedar Valley Angels, and they work with kids experiencing foster care, so we work on partnering and volunteering with them,” Jenkins said. “Because of our TikTok we’ve gained so many followers, so we’ve been trying to do more information about what philanthropy is, what Cedar Valley Angel is just to have more awareness of it and just spread the support.”

This week is the sorority’s philanthropy week on campus- and it’s been more successful than in past years.

”Last year we were probably only halfway to the total now. It’s awesome to see how much our women are pushing for philanthropy this year and just the support from everyone,” said Kate Rogers, member of Alpha Zi Delta.

The sisters have the chance to double what they gave last year, and part of that is thanks to the traction they’ve had on social media.

