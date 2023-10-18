Show You Care
Univ. of Iowa offering $5 tickets to students for basketball, wrestling matches

The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an...
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an NCAA college basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the University of Iowa Athletics Department announced that University students can purchase $5 single-game tickets to men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and men’s wrestling matches for the upcoming season.

The University says the new model for student-ticket pricing is meant to promote more attendance and allow for students to have more opportunities to attend games inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The tickets will be available for purchase starting on October 19th, 2023 at 9:00 am. Students must be currently enrolled and will be limited to one ticket per game/meet.

Students can purchase tickets through their student ticketing account at the link here. Students also can contact the UI Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-IA-HAWKS. The ticket office is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

