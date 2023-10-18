Univ. of Iowa offering $5 tickets to students for basketball, wrestling matches

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the University of Iowa Athletics Department announced that University students can purchase $5 single-game tickets to men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and men’s wrestling matches for the upcoming season.

The University says the new model for student-ticket pricing is meant to promote more attendance and allow for students to have more opportunities to attend games inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The tickets will be available for purchase starting on October 19th, 2023 at 9:00 am. Students must be currently enrolled and will be limited to one ticket per game/meet.

Students can purchase tickets through their student ticketing account at the link here. Students also can contact the UI Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-IA-HAWKS. The ticket office is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

