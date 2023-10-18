Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal

Members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Student athletes at the University of Iowa won’t be the only ones benefiting from Name, Image, and Likeness.

For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.

The deal is with Independence-based kitchenware business, The Brick Kitchen.

The business posted photos of the band members on their Facebook page on Monday, saying many of the students are also working part-time jobs while in school.

Shelly Whited, the owner of The Brick Kitchen, said the deal will help provide financial help for the students.

“Most people don’t realize the amount of effort Marching Band students put into their performances.” Whited said. “Many of these students are also trying to maintain part-time jobs, so it can be stressful. This is a great way for us to provide a little financial help and have a lot of fun while doing it. We are also excited to be the first business to ink a deal for a full instrument section with an NCAA Marching Band.”

The members that are part of the deal are all in the mellophone section, playing instruments like the trumpet and French horn.

This is not only the first NIL deal for the Hawkeye marching band, but the first one involving a full instrument section of any NCAA marching band.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Shaw will be arraigned on charges of First Degree Murder, Solicitation to Commit Murder...
Leader of eastern Iowa drug operation charged for allegedly paying for murder of Chris Bagley
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make multiple stops in Iowa this holiday season
(L to R) Michael Ware, Tamula Ware, Timothy Brandenberg
Officials asking for public’s help in missing juvenile investigation
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
Police respond after woman shot in leg in Cedar Rapids
Iowa tight end Erick All is attended to by trainers during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All to miss remainder of season

Latest News

Replacing an injured Erick All just one key to victory against Minnesota
Replacing an injured Erick All just one key to victory against Minnesota
Iowa tight end Erick All is attended to by trainers during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All to miss remainder of season
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team rank No. 3 in preseason AP Top 25, LSU is No. 1
Bentley Erickson, 12, from Brainerd, Minnesota, has been named this week’s Kid Captain for when...
Minnesota 12-year-old named Kid Captain for Iowa’s matchup with Golden Gophers