Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Univ. of Iowa adds mental health counselor specifically for student-veterans

The Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus (KCRG File)
The Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus (KCRG File)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of its efforts to support student mental health, the University of Iowa has created an embedded counselor position for student-veterans.

Officials say that Army National Guard veteran and man with more than 20 years of experience in mental health counseling, Chuck Xander, will join a growing list of embedded counselors across the UI campus.

In his new role at the Iowa Veteran Education, Transition, and Support office, Xander can help address the mental health needs of students who may have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, grief, and struggle with communication skills after serving their country. Embedded counselors are dedicated to working within a specific community and have specialized knowledge about those being served.

The University of Iowa is the first Big Ten School to add the position. The school has 160 National Guard and Reserve members, more than 50 Air Force and Army ROTC cadets, and more than 600 students who are veterans.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Shaw will be arraigned on charges of First Degree Murder, Solicitation to Commit Murder...
Leader of eastern Iowa drug operation charged for allegedly paying for murder of Chris Bagley
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make multiple stops in Iowa this holiday season
(L to R) Michael Ware, Tamula Ware, Timothy Brandenberg
Officials asking for public’s help in missing juvenile investigation
Iowa tight end Erick All is attended to by trainers during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All to miss remainder of season
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
Police respond after woman shot in leg in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Thomas Zinkula officially installed as the archbishop of the Archdiocese of Dubuque
Thomas Zinkula officially installed as the archbishop of the Archdiocese of Dubuque
Ricco Thigpen
Work release escape: Ricco Thigpen
Pope Francis has appointed Reverend Thomas Zinkula as the new Archbishop of Dubuque.
WATCH: Installation of Archbishop of the Diocese
Gregory Allen Showalter Sr.
Ottumwa man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife