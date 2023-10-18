Univ. of Iowa adds mental health counselor specifically for student-veterans

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of its efforts to support student mental health, the University of Iowa has created an embedded counselor position for student-veterans.

Officials say that Army National Guard veteran and man with more than 20 years of experience in mental health counseling, Chuck Xander, will join a growing list of embedded counselors across the UI campus.

In his new role at the Iowa Veteran Education, Transition, and Support office, Xander can help address the mental health needs of students who may have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, grief, and struggle with communication skills after serving their country. Embedded counselors are dedicated to working within a specific community and have specialized knowledge about those being served.

The University of Iowa is the first Big Ten School to add the position. The school has 160 National Guard and Reserve members, more than 50 Air Force and Army ROTC cadets, and more than 600 students who are veterans.

