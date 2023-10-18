Two Iowa City teens charged with Homicide by Vehicle for fatal May crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two 17-year-old males have been charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle and Involuntary Manslaughter in connection to a fatal collision that happened over Memorial Day weekend in May.

In a press release, the Johnson County Attorney’s Office said the teens are charged in juvenile court for the collision that killed 22-year-old Jennifer Russell, of Waterloo.

It happened at about 10:45 p.m. on May 27 when Russell was stopped in her vehicle at the intersection of East Court Street and South 7th Avenue in Iowa City.

Officials said when Russell pulled into the intersection, her vehicle was hit by a speeding vehicle that had failed to stop at the stop sign.

Russell died from her injuries in the crash.

A witness told investigators the driver of the vehicle that hit Russell’s vehicle was seen speeding alongside another vehicle.

Investigators said they reviewed cell phone and vehicle data and determined the two teens were driving next to each other on East Court Street at speeds at least 25 mph over the posted speed limit of 25 mph. When the first vehicle collided with Russell’s vehicle, it caused her vehicle to also hit the second, speeding vehicle.

The Johnson County Attorney’s Office said it will seek to waive jurisdiction from juvenile court to Johnson County District Court for both teens.

The family of Russell filed a lawsuit against the two teens in July claiming they were drag racing when she was hit and killed.

