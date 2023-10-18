This week’s Kid Captain picks Hawkeye Wave song

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kid Captain for this week, Bentley Erickson, has selected the song “Cover Me in Sunshine” by Pink for the Hawkeye Wave song for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday.

The University of Iowa made the announcement on social media.

“After years in and out of the hospital and nearly two dozen surgeries, this week’s University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Kid Captain is the picture of strength and determination,” the hospital wrote.

Since 2009, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

The wave tradition began at Kinnick in 2017 and sees fans, athletes and coaches from both teams stop to wave at patients and their families inside the hospital.

Originally, the University of Iowa asked fans to vote for a new song to play during the wave, but it later decided to leave the choice up to the kid captains.

