Replacing an injured Erick All just one key to victory against Minnesota

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A good running game, solid tight end play, and a ball-hawking defense are all synonymous with Hawkeye football, and they’ll be the biggest keys this Saturday against Minnesota.

Over the last two games, the Hawkeyes are running the ball on 70% of their plays - 88 rushing attempts out of 118 plays. They’re not always gonna get home runs like Leshon Williams’ 82-yard touchdown scamper, but players like center Logan Jones they’ll always win the war of attrition.

“We want to be that team that can go out there for all four quarters, and that’s why we train so hard in the summer. I’m pretty sure we’re training harder than anybody else in the country,” said Jones. " So that we go in the fourth quarter they’re gonna be tired and we’re not. We’re gonna continue to fight.”

Another key will be replacing Erick All, who will miss the rest of the season. With sophomore Addison Ostrenga banged up, senior Steven Stilianos is atop the depth chart at tight end.

Stilianos transferred into the program from the FCS school Lafayette before the 2022 season.

“Whenever you come somewhere you want to work your hardest to get to the top, and I knew it would be a challenge and a climb,” Stilianos said. “There was probably an easier path to the field some of the other places I was looking at, but this is what you dream for, this is what you work for. Obviously unfortunate how everything played out, but I’m excited to showcase what I can do.”

“In the spring, I thought he was probably one of our more improved guys on the team,” Kirk Ferentz said of Stilianos. “Last year was a transition year for him, and in the spring you could see him operating, like, this is a guy who can help us play and help us be successful. And he’s going to be called upon to do more now as we move forward.”

Finally on defense, the Hawkeyes played a quintessential “Iowa” game against Wisconsin, allowing just six points to the Badgers.

Senior Sebastian Castro had a breakout game against Wisconsin with seven tackles and an interception. He said success on defense isn’t about individual talent, it’s about everyone doing their jobs.

“(Wisconsin) gave me the opportunity to make a play,” Castro said. “Like, I can’t play outside of myself if I do that I’m gonna leave on of my teammates hanging out to dry.”

“I had my day I guess, but next week it could be anyone else.”

Iowa and Minnesota will meet on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.

