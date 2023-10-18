Ottumwa man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An Ottumwa man convicted of killing his wife has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A jury found Gregory Showalter guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Helen.
Her body was found near a boat ramp in Wapello County in August 2021.
Showalter also faced charges after failing to show up for the trial verdict earlier this month - prompting an hours-long search.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.