Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ottumwa man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife

An Ottumwa man convicted of killing his wife has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An Ottumwa man convicted of killing his wife has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A jury found Gregory Showalter guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Helen.

Her body was found near a boat ramp in Wapello County in August 2021.

Showalter also faced charges after failing to show up for the trial verdict earlier this month - prompting an hours-long search.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Shaw will be arraigned on charges of First Degree Murder, Solicitation to Commit Murder...
Leader of eastern Iowa drug operation charged for allegedly paying for murder of Chris Bagley
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make multiple stops in Iowa this holiday season
(L to R) Michael Ware, Tamula Ware, Timothy Brandenberg
Officials asking for public’s help in missing juvenile investigation
Iowa tight end Erick All is attended to by trainers during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All to miss remainder of season
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
Police respond after woman shot in leg in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Marshalltown police want to install 32 license plate readers around the community.
Marshalltown law enforcement proposes license plate cameras
An Ottumwa man convicted of killing his wife has been sentenced to life in prison without the...
Ottumwa man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife
Two teens are now charged with homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter for a crash...
Two Iowa City teens charged with Homicide by Vehicle for fatal May crash
Marshalltown police want to install 32 license plate readers around the community.
Marshalltown law enforcement proposes license plate cameras