Misinformation about the Israel Hamas conflict is all over social media: here’s what you need to know

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since Israel declared war on Hamas in early October, social media platforms are full of images and videos detailing the conflict. But experts warn not all of what you see online is accurate.

“So, for a regular user, and particularly someone who is not highly informed on this conflict - which it’s really challenging to be highly informed on this conflict - seeing all of that is just chaotic.” said University of Iowa School of Journalism and Mass Communications Melissa Tully.

That was the University of Iowa’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications Director Melissa Tully explaining just how overwhelming the amount of online misinformation surrounding the Israel/Hamas conflict is.

The European Union has gone as far as warning social media companies to better monitor content... as sites are bombarded with doctored images, out-of-context quotes, and edited videos. Tully says that can have massive repercussions on and offline.

“If we’re making our decisions based on misinformation, political decisions, for example, then we may vote in a way that actually doesn’t align with our interests or our view points.” said Tully.

Because social media platforms rely on algorithms to deliver curated content for users, Tully says many people aren’t seeing reputable news, but rather, low quality information.

“The platforms have made it pretty clear in the last six months or so, a year to six months, that news is not their number one priority. Posts and content from users are going to be prioritized.” said Tully.

According to the American Press Institute, Millennials and Gen Z rely heavily on social media and apps for news content, meaning they’re even more at risk of falling victim to or sharing misinformation without even knowing it.

“So as the algorithms continue to spin up content, it makes us run the risk of being exposed to more low quality information. So, I think, when we’re consuming news around a conflict or anything, it’s really important that we don’ just go to social media, we figure out other sources that we trust.” said Tully.

Tully also recommends not letting yourself react immediately to any distressing or graphic content, but rather, processing it, and checking if reputable news organizations are reporting the same things.

