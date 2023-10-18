Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Marshalltown law enforcement proposes license plate cameras

Marshalltown police want to install 32 license plate readers around the community.
By WOI
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WOI) - Marshalltown police want to install 32 license plate readers around the community.

Several cities throughout the Des Moines area already have them.

Marshalltown Police Captain Kiel Stevenson is behind the proposal.

He’s asking the city council to have the cameras placed at main entry and exit points around town.

He says people should not confuse these cameras with the city’s automated traffic enforcement or ATE speed cameras. Those cameras give out citations.

“This is obviously completely different than ATE,” Stevenson said. “This system gives real-time alerts for stolen vehicles, for people that have arrest warrants, anything like that. Officers would get real-time alerts when somebody drives past the camera.”

The police department believes the cameras will be worth the investment.

The Marshalltown City council will discuss the proposal at its meeting next on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Shaw will be arraigned on charges of First Degree Murder, Solicitation to Commit Murder...
Leader of eastern Iowa drug operation charged for allegedly paying for murder of Chris Bagley
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make multiple stops in Iowa this holiday season
(L to R) Michael Ware, Tamula Ware, Timothy Brandenberg
Officials asking for public’s help in missing juvenile investigation
Iowa tight end Erick All is attended to by trainers during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All to miss remainder of season
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
Police respond after woman shot in leg in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Marshalltown police want to install 32 license plate readers around the community.
Marshalltown law enforcement proposes license plate cameras
Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy proposes rate hikes for Iowa customers
Alliant Energy is proposing new rate hikes for customers in Iowa.
Alliant Energy proposes rate hikes for Iowa customers
So far, the sorority has fundraised more than $2,600 dollars.
Univ. of Northern Iowa sorority uses TikTok to raise money for a cause