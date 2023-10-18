Marshalltown law enforcement proposes license plate cameras

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WOI) - Marshalltown police want to install 32 license plate readers around the community.

Several cities throughout the Des Moines area already have them.

Marshalltown Police Captain Kiel Stevenson is behind the proposal.

He’s asking the city council to have the cameras placed at main entry and exit points around town.

He says people should not confuse these cameras with the city’s automated traffic enforcement or ATE speed cameras. Those cameras give out citations.

“This is obviously completely different than ATE,” Stevenson said. “This system gives real-time alerts for stolen vehicles, for people that have arrest warrants, anything like that. Officers would get real-time alerts when somebody drives past the camera.”

The police department believes the cameras will be worth the investment.

The Marshalltown City council will discuss the proposal at its meeting next on Monday.

