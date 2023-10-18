Show You Care
Marengo 4-H program gives back to farmers

Members of the Trailblazers 4-H program in Marengo recently prepared and delivered hot meals to farmers across Eastern Iowa.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many 4-H programs provide an expansive learning experience to young people around the country, but a club in Eastern Iowa is teaching them about the importance of giving.

Through a project called “Feed the Farmers,” the Trailblazers 4-H Club in Marengo 4-Hers have been preparing and delivering food by hand to farmers across the state.

Organizers say at this rate they may have fed more than 700 farmers.

”We did not expect it to continue to be as successful and great as it is, and it continues to grow, and we continue to refine it every year,” Sara Mohr, Trailblazers leader, said.

This year club members also gave farmers safety kits which include band-aids, ibuprofen, lens cleaner and more.

“It feels really great because they’re serving us every day, and they help get food on our plates, and we get to help them,” Abby Sparrowgrove, club vice president, said.

Like any new project, there have been challenges. Mohr said when the program started they only gave farmers cold sandwiches, now it’s a box of cooked meals with supplies.

The members also recognize that farmers may not be able to leave their post to grab a meal, so they walk them right to them.

“What’s unique about ours is that we actually take food out to the farmers since they can’t slow down enough to come out to us,” Tyson Mohr, club president, said.

The 4-H continues to hold more programs like these in the future along with their traditional lessons teaching students about farming and caring for animals.

