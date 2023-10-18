Show You Care
LIVE: Installation of Archbishop of the Diocese

Pope Francis has appointed Reverend Thomas Zinkula as the new Archbishop of Dubuque.
Pope Francis has appointed Reverend Thomas Zinkula as the new Archbishop of Dubuque.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Catholic community will celebrate the installation of their next Archbishop, Thomas Zinkula, at Dubuque’s Nativity Church.

Arch Bishop-elect Thomas Zinkula is set to become the 11th archbishop since Dubuque became an Archdiocese.

He will lead the provenance of Iowa -- which includes the Diocese of Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, and Sioux City. The Dubuque Archdiocese has more than 190,000 parishioners spread out in 165 parishes. It serves Catholics in 30 counties in north-central and northeast Iowa.

You can watch the live stream below:

