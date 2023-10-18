LIVE: Installation of Archbishop of the Diocese

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Catholic community will celebrate the installation of their next Archbishop, Thomas Zinkula, at Dubuque’s Nativity Church.

Arch Bishop-elect Thomas Zinkula is set to become the 11th archbishop since Dubuque became an Archdiocese.

He will lead the provenance of Iowa -- which includes the Diocese of Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, and Sioux City. The Dubuque Archdiocese has more than 190,000 parishioners spread out in 165 parishes. It serves Catholics in 30 counties in north-central and northeast Iowa.

