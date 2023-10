LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire that started in an RV near Lisbon caused significant damage to the RV and a nearby pole building on Tuesday night.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ink Road, near Lisbon.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.