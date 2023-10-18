Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Lingering Thursday showers give way to sunshine on Friday

By Joe Winters
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of low pressure moves to the east.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

With it still close we may see a few isolated showers linger into Thursday. Later in the day the sky parts bringing in more sunshine for the end of the week. After beautiful Friday Night Lights, the weekend looks seasonal as well. We will see some stronger winds on Saturday but should not deter from a nice fall weekend. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Shaw will be arraigned on charges of First Degree Murder, Solicitation to Commit Murder...
Leader of eastern Iowa drug operation charged for allegedly paying for murder of Chris Bagley
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make multiple stops in Iowa this holiday season
(L to R) Michael Ware, Tamula Ware, Timothy Brandenberg
Officials asking for public’s help in missing juvenile investigation
Iowa tight end Erick All is attended to by trainers during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All to miss remainder of season
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
Police respond after woman shot in leg in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Lingering Thursday showers give way to sunshine on Friday
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters last the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, Evening, October 18th
Highs top out in the 60s again today. Look for cloudy skies and a few pockets of rain at times.
A few stray showers around today
We’ll have another warm fall day today, but with more clouds than yesterday and even a few...
First Alert Forecast