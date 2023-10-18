Show You Care
Law enforcement agencies across eastern Iowa get special K9 training thanks to nonprofit

By Libbie Randall
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement K9s across eastern Iowa recently gained more training to help them on the beat - and it’s all paid for by one nonprofit; Vested Interest in K9s.

Wednesday, the Independence Police Department welcomed a nationally renowned trainer to sharpen their skills with police dogs. During that training, many of the K9s already knew to go after ‘decoys’ - which were officers dressed in protective, padded suits.

Because animals have a certain primal instinct, this training also includes having the handler understand those psychological impulses. But the equally important part of training is for them to let go when their handler gives the command.

“It’s important that it’s done properly when we’re dealing with dogs. Dogs can get hurt very easily, and we as handlers can get hurt very easily. So when you pair the two together, and you both do it the right way, it’s just a safe outcome for everybody,” said Officer Chris Cass with the Independence Police Department.

According to the National Police Dog Foundation, training like this can cost from $12-15 thousand.

Officers say having these lessons entirely funded by Vested Interest in K9s is the biggest benefit to the communities they serve.

