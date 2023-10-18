Isolated showers possible with storm system today, tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system that is generally lacking moisture will give us a slim chance for some light showers.

This system passes through the region today, pushing a cold front through the TV9 viewing area later this morning into the afternoon. This front carries the first risk of isolated showers amid otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. A bit of a breeze from the southwest will be present ahead of it, eventually switching toward the west behind it. Expect a break behind the front from the risk of a shower, before a few more rotate into the region this evening into tonight as the low pressure system passes by. A few more showers could linger into parts of Thursday, too, especially early on.

Of note, all of these shower chances in the next 24 to 36 hours are pretty slight. If you do experience some of them, rainfall amounts will be pretty light. Totals could be measured in just hundredths of an inch, or maybe around a tenth for a location that gets more than one shower. However, many areas will receive little to none at all. Just be prepared for the possibility of some raindrops affecting your day.

Temperatures as this system passes through will vary a bit, likely reaching the mid 60s for most today, and limited to the upper 50s to low 60s on Thursday.

We’ll wrap up the work and school week with a really nice one on Friday, as sunshine makes a return and winds turn a bit lighter. Highs into the mid 60s are likely again, and will be a nice contrast for high school football fans compared to last Friday’s rainy and cooler conditions.

Winds could pick up a bit for Saturday, so consider that with your weekend plans. Temperatures will stay consistent on Saturday and Sunday in the upper 50s to low 60s. The following work week starts off on a pleasant note on Monday, too, with 60s for highs and at least some sunshine.

Things will be more active from Tuesday onward to round out our 9-day forecast, as the weather pattern changes and becomes more favorable for multiple chances for rain and some storms. While it’s still several days away, the potential for substantial rainfall during this time frame appears to be increasing somewhat. Details, though, are a bit uncertain this far out and things could certainly change in terms of the timing, location, and intensity of various storm system features. It’s something we’ll be keeping an eye on and providing updates to as we get closer.

