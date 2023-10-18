A few stray showers around today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ll have another warm fall day today, but with more clouds than yesterday and even a few stray showers for some.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar. (KCRG)

Look for highs this afternoon to climb to low 60s in the north and upper 60s in in the south and west. While a few isolated pockets of rain could develop as a cold front passes this afternoon and evening, many will stay dry. Those that do see rain will see very light totals. A few lingering showers are still possible Thursday and winds will pick up too, gusting to around 20 mph or more at times.

Highs top out in the 60s again today. Look for cloudy skies and a few pockets of rain at times. (KCRG)

Look for drier weather Friday into the weekend though winds pick up on Saturday. Another shot at rain heads our way mid-week next week.

