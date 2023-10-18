Dubuque interfaith groups seek unity as Israel/Hamas attacks continue

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Many Iowans of varying faiths are struggling to wrap their minds around the violence that’s killed more than 2500 people in Israel and the Gaza Strip. And for leaders of the interfaith group “Children of Abraham”, the week has been filled with all kinds of emotions.

“I have been in just deep grief all week. Like, almost to the point of paralysis at times.” said Leader John Ely, who is Christian.

And for their Jewish and Muslim leaders, those feeling have been magnified.

“80 years ago was the end of the Holocaust. And the statement we say about the Holocaust is “never again.” “Never again will Jews be murdered for being Jewish...” That is an illusion.” said Leader Alan Garfield, who is Jewish.

“What’s the end, you know? Where are we heading? If we justify the killing of civilian innocent people just because we hate them... aren’t we going to be next?” said Leader Adib Kassas, who is Muslim.

Because the violence started after the group’s monthly meeting for October, members and leaders alike have relied on their individual congregations for support. But even when apart, Children of Abraham is offering encouragement on how to move forward.

“We should see events like this as, almost as invitations or reminders, that we need to build a better world. And we’re not gonna do that unless we build relationships with each other.” said Ely.

The group has another meeting scheduled for the first week of November, and they encourage any person of any faith to join. At the core of their mission is encouragement to see the differences in others, but choose to love them anyways.

