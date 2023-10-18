Show You Care
Dubuque City Council approves apartment development

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council is approving a development agreement to convert a former bowling alley into more than 200 apartments.

This would be on Hawthorne Street, at the former site of Bowling and Beyond.

The now city-owned building has been vacant since 2012.

Under the agreement, it will be sold to an Indiana-based developer for around 4-million dollars.

The city would also work to replace sewer infrastructure near the development.

People in Dubuque are raising concerns about this development.

At the city council meeting, neighbors said this would mean more traffic and be a risk for kids walking to school.

They say the property should be used as a community recreation space instead.

