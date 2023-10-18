Dubuque Catholics set to celebrate new Archbishop of the Diocese

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Catholic community will celebrate the installation of their next Archbishop, Thomas Zinkula, at Dubuque’s Nativity Church.

Arch Bishop-elect Thomas Zinkula is set to become the 11th archbishop since Dubuque Became an Archdiocese. He will lead the provenance of Iowa -- which includes the Diocese of Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, and Sioux City. The Dubuque Archdiocese has more than 190,000 parishioners spread out in 165 parishes. It serves Catholics in 30 counties in north-central and northeast Iowa.

But while that sounds like a lot to step into, Zinkula has an advantage most Archbishops don’t have - he’s from the area. He was born and raised in Mt. Vernon and ordained to the priesthood in Dubuque.

Those in the church say that’s going to allow him to get to work quickly.

”He knows the priests, he knows many of the deacons, he knows the faith community, he’s pastured a number of parishes here and serviced in a number of leadership roles. he said he’s going to come and listen but we also recognize that he is able to hit the ground running,“ said Communications Director for the Archdiocese, Deacon John Robbins.

The Ceremony is set to take place at the church at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. You can also watch a live stream of the event here.

