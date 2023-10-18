Show You Care
Coralville business cuts ribbon on new location after March tornado

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa family who owns a business that was destroyed this spring marked its reopening Tuesday.

Dr. Jerry Carew, his nephew Dr. Carter Carew, and the whole team at Carew Chiropractic cut the ribbon for the grand opening of their new location.

“You know, for me, it’s kind of a new beginning,” said Jerry.

In March, Jerry Carew was cutting down a tree on his farm in West Branch when it fell and landed on him. Days later, his practice in Coralville was nothing but rubble after a tornado. His nephew Carter was inside the building when the storm tore through.

“It doesn’t feel like it was six, seven months ago in some aspects. But then in other aspects, it feels like, ‘I blink my eyes, and we’re here now,’” said Carter.

Navigating Jerry’s injuries and the destruction of his business took a toll on the family.

“I feel super happy, excited. A little sentimental, I guess, if you want to call it that, just because it has taken a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to get to this point,” said Carter.

The business reopened in May with Jerry going to work for a few hours before turning around and becoming a patient.

“Dr. Carter works on my back, my neck, my ankle,” said Jerry. “I use the clinic as much as I work at the clinic.”

This family celebrated their journey Tuesday with Greater Iowa City Inc., the Chamber of Commerce of Johnson County.

“I think it’s just important to do it just to create awareness, especially for where they were established in another location,” said Carter. “Still the amount of people that don’t know, you know, that they’ve been coming to Carew Chiropractic Clinic forever, and they’re just like, ‘Well, I didn’t know that you, you know, you guys had moved.”

The family is still working to put their new building on the map, but it’s already helped Jerry get back on his feet, literally.

“My joke has been kind of, you know, that there was a lot of amazing people that kind of helped put Humpty Dumpty back on the wall,” said Jerry.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

