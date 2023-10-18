Alliant Energy proposes rate hikes for Iowa customers
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy is proposing new rate hikes for customers in Iowa.
The company submitted a request to the Iowa Utilities board to increase rates in increments, which would start in October of next year if approved.
The company requested an average increase of $10 for electric customers.
In October 2025, the rate would go up by about $7.
Gas customers would see about a $3 increase.
Alliant said the increases are needed to keep investing in sustainable energy.
