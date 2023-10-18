Alliant Energy proposes rate hikes for Iowa customers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy is proposing new rate hikes for customers in Iowa.

The company submitted a request to the Iowa Utilities board to increase rates in increments, which would start in October of next year if approved.

The company requested an average increase of $10 for electric customers.

In October 2025, the rate would go up by about $7.

Gas customers would see about a $3 increase.

Alliant said the increases are needed to keep investing in sustainable energy.

