Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Urbandale church members return from Israel, pastor plans to return

A central Iowa pastor says he wont let the violence stop him from returning to Israel.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - A central Iowa pastor said he won’t let the violence stop him from returning to Israel.

Glenn Goodwin, the pastor of Gospel Assembly Church in Urbandale, and 17 other church members were in Tel Aviv when the attacks started.

That’s just 40 miles north of the Gaza Strip.

One of the strikes hit just a block and a half away from them.

Goodwin says the group spent many hours working to get on a flight.

He says despite all the chaos, fear never fully struck him.

“Never terribly afraid,” he said. “I mean, we’re a Christian group. We have confidence that the lord knows where we are. But it did drive home the point that we needed to be very careful.”

The group returned to Iowa on Saturday after four flights over three days.

Goodwin said he has no hesitation about going back.

“I don’t think there will be a war every time we try to go,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 32-year-old Emily Payne, was last seen in the 900 block of Sandusky Drive. She was...
Iowa City police cancel search for 32-year-old woman, she has been found
Several students are recovering after a hayride crash in Keokuk County.
Students injured in Keokuk County hayride crash
A total of 55,646 fans turned out in Iowa City for the “Crossover at Kinnick” women's...
Clark’s triple-double highlights game at Kinnick. Women’s basketball record crowd of 55,646 shows up
Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Police: Wisconsin man still at-large after holding woman against her will for multiple days
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Osage man sentenced to 50 years for murder, placing victim’s skull on a pike

Latest News

Iowa native and Hollywood star, Jason Momoa, returned to his home state to promote his new...
Jason Momoa meets fans at Iowa grocery store while promoting new vodka
An investigation is underway after dozens of middle school students were thrown from a hay rack...
Investigation underway after students hurt in Keokuk County hayride crash
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson gives the details on a great fall day, with...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday morning, October 17
A group of Iowa Veterans are traveling to Washington, D.C. Tuesday to see memorials built in...
Honor flight to take Iowa veterans to Washington D.C.