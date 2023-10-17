Two injured following fiery crash in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday, at approximately 5:21 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 2800 block of Central Ave for a report of a collision.

Investigators say two motorcycles collided with a car that ran a stop sign. Both motorcycle drivers were ejected.

One motorcycle caught fire. Its rider was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of severe injuries. The other motorcycle rider had minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for not stopping at the stop sign.

The investigation is ongoing.

