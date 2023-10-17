Show You Care
Police respond after woman shot in leg in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 7:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 1200 block of 34th Street NE for a report of a female suffering a single gunshot wound.

Officials say the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries as she was shot in the leg.

There are no suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

