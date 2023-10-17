A picture perfect fall day today, isolated showers tomorrow
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pleasant October afternoon is on the way ahead of slight rain chances beginning tomorrow.
Highs today will reach into the mid and upper 60s across eastern Iowa with mostly sunny skies and a southwesterly breeze.
We do have a midweek rain chance as a system moves into the area Wednesday. This will bring a few isolated showers throughout Wednesday, lingering into Thursday. Temperatures dip a bit on Thursday behind a cold front as this system moves east. Drier air settles in to end the week and into the weekend with near seasonal temperatures.
