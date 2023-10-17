Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A picture perfect fall day today, isolated showers tomorrow

A pleasant October afternoon is on the way ahead of slight rain chances beginning tomorrow.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pleasant October afternoon is on the way ahead of slight rain chances beginning tomorrow.

Highs today will reach into the mid and upper 60s across eastern Iowa with mostly sunny skies and a southwesterly breeze.

Today is a great mid-October day with 60s and sunshine.
Today is a great mid-October day with 60s and sunshine.(KCRG)

We do have a midweek rain chance as a system moves into the area Wednesday. This will bring a few isolated showers throughout Wednesday, lingering into Thursday. Temperatures dip a bit on Thursday behind a cold front as this system moves east. Drier air settles in to end the week and into the weekend with near seasonal temperatures.

A few spotty showers are possible as a warm front passes on Wednesday.
A few spotty showers are possible as a warm front passes on Wednesday.(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 32-year-old Emily Payne, was last seen in the 900 block of Sandusky Drive. She was...
Iowa City police cancel search for 32-year-old woman, she has been found
Several students are recovering after a hayride crash in Keokuk County.
Students injured in Keokuk County hayride crash
Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Police: Wisconsin man still at-large after holding woman against her will for multiple days
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
Police respond after woman shot in leg in Cedar Rapids
A total of 55,646 fans turned out in Iowa City for the “Crossover at Kinnick” women's...
Clark’s triple-double highlights game at Kinnick. Women’s basketball record crowd of 55,646 shows up

Latest News

A pleasant October afternoon is on the way ahead of slight rain chances beginning tomorrow.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, Afternoon, October 17th
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson gives the details on a great fall day, with...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday morning, October 17
Mostly clear skies will be likely for most of the day.
Fantastic weather for Tuesday, a bit more unsettled by Wednesday