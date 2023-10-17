A picture perfect fall day today, isolated showers tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pleasant October afternoon is on the way ahead of slight rain chances beginning tomorrow.

Highs today will reach into the mid and upper 60s across eastern Iowa with mostly sunny skies and a southwesterly breeze.

Today is a great mid-October day with 60s and sunshine. (KCRG)

We do have a midweek rain chance as a system moves into the area Wednesday. This will bring a few isolated showers throughout Wednesday, lingering into Thursday. Temperatures dip a bit on Thursday behind a cold front as this system moves east. Drier air settles in to end the week and into the weekend with near seasonal temperatures.

A few spotty showers are possible as a warm front passes on Wednesday. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.