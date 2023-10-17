Show You Care
Overnight, more clouds are expected, followed by a chance of rain

By Joe Winters
Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was another beautiful day in October throughout eastern Iowa.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

However, changes are expected to occur overnight as more cloud cover rolls in. This is in advance of a warm front that’s moving towards the east. Moisture along and ahead of the storm system moves north, which brings the chance of showers. Isolated activity could be seen developing as soon as midday on Wednesday, and the chance remains through Thursday as the upper-level storm passes through.

Rainfall Forecast
Rainfall Forecast(KCRG)

This sets the stage for a great run of fall weather from Friday through the upcoming weekend. Have a great night!

First Alert Forecast