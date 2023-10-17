Show You Care
Ottumwa man dies after stabbing

(WVVA)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Ottumwa died after being stabbed on Monday night.

Police were called to the 300 block of S. Ward Street at around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

That’s where police said they found 34-year-old Samuel Gallegos-Ramirez, who was taken to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted by the State Medical Examiner.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing. No charges have been filed.

Police said there is no known threat to the public.

