Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Officials asking for public’s help in missing juvenile investigation

(L to R) Michael Ware, Tamula Ware, Timothy Brandenberg
(L to R) Michael Ware, Tamula Ware, Timothy Brandenberg(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are asking for the public’s help following an update to an investigation on a missing Illinois juvenile.

14-year-old Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy Impala in Hanover, IL on Oct. 8 at 4 a.m. Police said the Chevy Impala was last seen on the North side of Dubuque during the early morning hours of Oct. 8th.

Officials have now confirmed that Tamula got into a vehicle with her father Michael Ware and possibly Timothy Brandenberg. Michael shares custody of Tamula with her mother, however, both Michael Ware and Timothy Brandenberg have outstanding warrants relating to separate incidents.

Although Tamula is no longer considered missing, officials are still concerned with her welfare. They are asking for the public’s help.

The car has a reported handicap license plate similar to L051. Officials say there is evidence to support that they are traveling southwest toward Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Shaw will be arraigned on charges of First Degree Murder, Solicitation to Commit Murder...
Leader of eastern Iowa drug operation charged for allegedly paying for murder of Chris Bagley
Police say 32-year-old Emily Payne, was last seen in the 900 block of Sandusky Drive. She was...
Iowa City police cancel search for 32-year-old woman, she has been found
Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Police: Wisconsin man still at-large after holding woman against her will for multiple days
Several students are recovering after a hayride crash in Keokuk County.
Students injured in Keokuk County hayride crash
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
Police respond after woman shot in leg in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Brady M. Denny
Maynard man charged after sexually abusing 12-year-old
Iowa Department of Agricultural asks farmers to be on the lookout for avian flu
Iowa Department of Agriculture asks poultry farmers to be on lookout for signs of avian flu
Two motorcyclists are hurt after a crash Monday evening.
Two motorcyclists injured in Dubuque crash
Books pulled from libraries and classrooms in the Urbandale Community School District to be in...
Iowa City School District removes books to comply with state law