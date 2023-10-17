Officials asking for public’s help in missing juvenile investigation

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are asking for the public’s help following an update to an investigation on a missing Illinois juvenile.

14-year-old Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy Impala in Hanover, IL on Oct. 8 at 4 a.m. Police said the Chevy Impala was last seen on the North side of Dubuque during the early morning hours of Oct. 8th.

Officials have now confirmed that Tamula got into a vehicle with her father Michael Ware and possibly Timothy Brandenberg. Michael shares custody of Tamula with her mother, however, both Michael Ware and Timothy Brandenberg have outstanding warrants relating to separate incidents.

Although Tamula is no longer considered missing, officials are still concerned with her welfare. They are asking for the public’s help.

The car has a reported handicap license plate similar to L051. Officials say there is evidence to support that they are traveling southwest toward Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141.

