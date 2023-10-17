New month-long Five Seasons Lights tradition coming to McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids

Show You Care
McGrath Amphitheatre to host Five Seasons of Lights all month long in December.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids venue is planning a new holiday tradition.

VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids said the McGrath Amphitheatre will feature a holiday lights display that will run the entire month of December.

Organizers are calling it the “Five Seasons Lights, sponsored by Alliant Energy and Farmers State Bank.”

It’ll be free for the public and will open starting at 5 p.m. each evening.

“...Visitors can stroll through an enchanting wonderland of holiday lights and displays including an 18 ft gingerbread house, full-size Santa’s sleigh, a 25-foot tall lighted tree and many other selfie-worthy displays,” organizers said in a press release on Tuesday.

Additionally, there will be live entertainment and food and beverages. There will also be vendors on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Organizers said they’re also planning other events, including weekend visits with Santa Claus, and an Ugly Sweater 5K Walk/Run through the park.

VenuWorks said nonprofit groups, local businesses and local entertainers can get involved.

For more information, click here.

