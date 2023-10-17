Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Miami Seaquarium’s Lolita the orca died from old age and multiple chronic illnesses, necropsy finds

Laurie Rudock lays flowers at a makeshift memorial after the recent death of a captive orca,...
Laurie Rudock lays flowers at a makeshift memorial after the recent death of a captive orca, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, outside the Miami Seaquarium in Key Biscayne, Fla. Lolita, an orca whale held captive for more than a half-century, died Friday at the Miami Seaquarium as caregivers prepared to move her from the theme park in the near future.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Lolita, an orca whale held captive for more than a half-century, died from old age and multiple chronic illnesses, according to a report released Tuesday by the Miami Seaquarium.

Lolita — also known as Tokitae, or Toki — died Aug. 18 at the age of 57. Her carcass was transported to the University of Georgia, where a necropsy was completed the next day. The Seaquarium released an executive summary of her necropsy Tuesday to the Miami Herald.

The exam supported early reports from the Seaquarium, which cited kidney failure as the cause of death. The veterinarian who conducted the necropsy found that Lolita suffered from acute and chronic bronchointerstitial pneumonia and renal degeneration, as well a chronic condition of the heart implying the degeneration of the cardiac valves.

Animal rights activists had been fighting for years to have Lolita freed from her tank at the Seaquarium. The park’s relatively new owner, The Dolphin Company, and the nonprofit Friends of Toki announced a plan in March to possibly move her to a natural sea pen in the Pacific Northwest, with the financial backing of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Lolita retired from performing last spring as a condition of the park’s new exhibitor’s license with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She had not been publicly displayed since. In recent months, new upgrades had been installed to better filter the pool and regulate her water temperature.

Federal and state regulators would have had to approve any plan to move Lolita, and that could have taken months or years. The 5,000-pound (2,267-kilogram) orca had been living for years in a tank that measures 80 feet by 35 feet (24 meters by 11 meters) and is 20 feet (6 meters) deep.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Shaw will be arraigned on charges of First Degree Murder, Solicitation to Commit Murder...
Leader of eastern Iowa drug operation charged for allegedly paying for murder of Chris Bagley
Police say 32-year-old Emily Payne, was last seen in the 900 block of Sandusky Drive. She was...
Iowa City police cancel search for 32-year-old woman, she has been found
Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Police: Wisconsin man still at-large after holding woman against her will for multiple days
Several students are recovering after a hayride crash in Keokuk County.
Students injured in Keokuk County hayride crash
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
Police respond after woman shot in leg in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Iowa Department of Agriculture asks poultry farmers to be on lookout for signs of avian flu
Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Iowa City VA expands telehospital medicine program to more rural areas
Iowa City VA expands telehospital medicine program to more rural areas
Iowa City VA expands telehospital medicine program to more rural areas
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast