Meals on Wheels looking for volunteers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Meals on Wheels program at Horizons in Cedar Rapids is looking for more volunteers.

When the weather turns colder, more volunteers are going to be needed to get hot meals to people who may not be able to leave their homes.

The cold weather doesn’t stop the Meals on Wheels volunteers from getting to their clients, but if they don’t have enough volunteers to completely fill their routes, meals may be delayed.

“You feel good about being able to deliver some meals because these people need their meals. They count on them. And like I say, some of them are less fortunate, said Daryl Davis.

Davis has been driving for Meals on Wheels for three years now. He, along with other volunteer drivers, have seen firsthand home important their meal deliveries are, especially in the winter months.

”Sometimes when it was ice out there, they would say oh I never thought you’d be able to come out in this kind of weather and I said well, we do it because we think you need to have your hot meal, said Frank Kubecka, another volunteer driver.

Many of the volunteer drivers for the program are retired and leave the state during the winter months. Horizons is asking the community to fill in on routes to keep the meals on their client’s tables.

”If we don’t have enough volunteers, people get their food later and later,” said Mike Sheldon, the volunteer coordinator for Horizon. ”So if a routes open, I have to ask a volunteer if they can do two routes and that just puts the second routes further behind. “

Meals on Wheels serves roughly 450 people on a daily basis-- many who are seniors or people living with disabilities. Receiving their meals is a necessity all year round, but winter can prevent them from leaving their homes all together.

”In the summer if a meal doesn’t show up, maybe they can walk to a store and get something to eat, but a lot of our people are in wheelchairs,” Sheldon said. “Most of our clients are homebound regardless.”

As for the current drivers-- it’s about giving back to the community.

”It’s tough out here. We all have our issues, we all have our things going on but if you see somebody and you can help them, you feel like you had a good day,” Davis said.

Delivering meals takes about 45 minutes to an hour to complete.

For more information on becoming a Meals on Wheels driver, contact Horizons. Contact information can be found on their website.

